Fact check: Were JI workers told to forgo contraceptives?

An image of a letter has been shared hundreds of times in multiple Facebook posts, showing a note purportedly written by the chief of Jamaat-e-Islami. It urges party members to marry four women and forgo contraceptives in order to increase the party’s following.

The claim is false, party officials said. The image was posted on Facebook on February 4. It has been shared more than 130 times.

It shows the letter purportedly written by JI chief Sirajul Haq to his followers on February 2.

The Urdu caption of the post translates to: For the first time, Jamaat-e-Islami has given some sensible suggestion which is certainly praiseworthy. The credit certainly goes to Sirajul Haq and the Shoora of Jamaat-e-Islami that at last after 70 years, they have given a practical formula!!!!

Below is a screenshot of the misleading Facebook post:

In the purported letter, Haq allegedly urges for the following:

• Every male member should have four marriages according to Sharia and produce one child from each of his four wives every year.

• Every married woman member should compel her husband to stop using contraceptives and produce one child each year.

The letter adds that by doing so, “four million children will be born into [party] workers’ homes” annually and that in the “next five years 20 million votes will be added to the JI family”.

“If members follow these instructions then in a short period of 20 years, I can become the prime minister of Pakistan,” Haq is quoted as saying in the letter.

Shamsuddin Amjad, the JI social media director, said in a statement to AFP on February 11 that the letter was “fabricated” and “false”.

“A fabricated letter attributed to Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq has been shared from a page named Baba Kodda which was later published by several popular websites in the form of news,” Amjad said.

“This false letter and fake posts were published on different social media platforms which is absolutely wrong and against his dignity.”

Some miscreants had carried out Haq’s “personal and political character assassination” by publishing such fabricated post against the chief of the largest religious party of Pakistan, the JI social media director said.

It had hurt the sentiments of party workers and people who love him countrywide, he added.

JI also tweeted about the fake letter.

سینیٹر سراج الحق سے منسوب جعلی سرکلر کی مذمت pic.twitter.com/PKx4sQQ7HM — Jamaat-e-Islami (@JIPOfficial) February 8, 2020

The Urdu tweet translates to English as: Condemnation of a fake circular attributed to Senator Sirajul Haq.

It carries a statement from JI Information Secretary Qaiser Sharif, saying he condemns the “fake circular”.

“We are contacting the organisations made for curbing cybercrimes against this circular and legal proceedings will be initiated in this regard,” reads Sharif’s statement.