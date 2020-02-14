Friday, February 14, 2020  | 19 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
Erdogan invites Pakistanis to seek treatment at Turkish hospitals

Posted: Feb 14, 2020
Photo: file

Many Pakistanis prefer travelling to western countries for medical treatment. We hope to change that as Turkey offers health care that is more advanced than that of western countries, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“We have hospitals with latest technology that offer quality and affordable health care,” he said while addressing the Pakistan-Turkey Business Forum on Friday.

More than 500,000 foreigners came to Turkey for medical treatment last year, he added.

“I am happy and honoured to be in Pakistan, which we regard as our second home,” he said. “I want to thank the Pakistan authorities and the people of Pakistan for being such great hosts.”

He added: I hope this business forum will prove to be useful for both countries. The connections that we have and will establish, hopefully, will open the door for new businesses and partnerships. We want to increase the level of commercial and economic relations to the level of our political relations.

“We want to improve our trade relations as we are lagging behind in potential,” he added.

He said that Turkish companies hope to invest in sectors such as energy, food, construction, housing, and defence.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the two countries need to improve their trade relations.

“Our government will do everything to increase our trade relationship with Turkey,” he said, adding that the country is looking to collaborate with Turkey in fields such as tourism, IT, mining, and agriculture.

Our government is the most business-friendly ever in Pakistan’s history, he added.

Imran Khan Recep Tayyip Erdogan
 
