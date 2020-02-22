Eight killed as marble mine caves in in Malakand’s Buner

Operation under way to rescue trapped labourers

Eight labourers were killed and nine injured after a marble mine in Malakand's Buner district caved in Saturday afternoon.

The mine was being dug up when the incident took place, according to DPO Sohail Khalid.

"Rescue teams were immediately called in and labourers were pulled out from under the debris," DPO Khalid said. The injured along with the bodies have been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Buner.

It is believed that seven to eight labourers are still stuck under the debris. Rescue operations are under way to pull them out safely.