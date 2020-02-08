Drug smuggling case: Court rejects Sanaullah’s plea for daily hearings

An anti-narcotics court in Lahore rejected on Saturday PML-N lawmaker Rana Sanaullah’s plea for daily hearings in the drug smuggling case against him and other accused.

Besides hearings on a daily basis, Sanaullah had requested the court to grant footage of recovery of drugs from his vehicle and its return to him.

The court, however, turned down his pleas. It has summoned the PML-N lawmaker and other accused for indictment on March 7.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, Sanaullah remarked that the case could not move forward without the footage.

Sanaullah was arrested on July 1, 2019 while travelling to Lahore from Faisalabad. The Anti-Narcotics Force had claimed to have recovered drugs from his car.

He remained in prison for almost 6 months. However, the Lahore High Court granted him bail on December 26 because of “lapses in the prosecution’s case”.