Friday, February 7, 2020  | 12 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Don’t see Maryam going abroad to see Nawaz: Sheikh Rasheed

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Don’t see Maryam going abroad to see Nawaz: Sheikh Rasheed

Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed says he doesn’t see PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz being given permission to travel abroad.

He also spoke about inflation, saying that it had become a danger to the government.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, the federal railways minister said the PML-Q and MQM will continue supporting the government.

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s brother and son were both in London with him so at least somebody from the family should be here to represent them in court. “Maryam Nawaz is not an angel daughter,” he said.

Only inflation is a dangerous problem for the government, nothing else, he said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
maryam nawaz
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals
Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
Team formed to monitor coronavirus surveillance at Karachi airport
Team formed to monitor coronavirus surveillance at Karachi airport
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.