Don’t see Maryam going abroad to see Nawaz: Sheikh Rasheed

Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed says he doesn’t see PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz being given permission to travel abroad.

He also spoke about inflation, saying that it had become a danger to the government.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, the federal railways minister said the PML-Q and MQM will continue supporting the government.

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s brother and son were both in London with him so at least somebody from the family should be here to represent them in court. “Maryam Nawaz is not an angel daughter,” he said.

Only inflation is a dangerous problem for the government, nothing else, he said.