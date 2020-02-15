Saturday, February 15, 2020  | 20 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
Dolphin Force officer killed in Lahore after kite slits throat

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA TV

A member of the Lahore police’s Dolphin Force was killed on Friday night after his throat was slit by a kite string.

Twenty-five-year-old Safdar worked in Township Sector and lived on Burki Road.

He was on his way home from work Friday night when the accident took place near the Kamahan Interchange.

Safdar was supposed to get married on April 5, his family said.

A case has been lodged against unidentified people at the Nishtar Colony police station. His funeral will be held today (Saturday) at the Dolphin Headquarters.

Flying kites is banned in Punjab under the Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Act, 2009.

