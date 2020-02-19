District admin goofs up Sibi carnival 2020 invite

Invite carries Nawaz's picture, instead of Imran Khan

The invitation for Sibi Carnival 2020 features an image with a banner of Nawaz Sharif as the prime minister.

The PML-N leader stepped down from the post after he was disqualified by the Supreme Court in 2017. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi took over as the PM after him and he was replaced by Imran Khan in 2018.

The Balochistan government said that they were unaware of the invite and put the blame on the district administration.

The district administration said that they have ordered an inquiry into who approved the invited and will take strict action against the person responsible for it.

The carnival is being held from February 19 to February 23.