Monday, February 10, 2020  | 15 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Dismiss officers who aren’t at work by 10am: Sindh CM

Posted: Feb 10, 2020
Posted: Feb 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
Murad Ali Shah pays surprise visit to Sindh Secretariat

All government officers who are not in office by 10am should be laid off, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said during a surprise visit to the Sindh Secretariat Monday morning.

He visited multiple departments and checked the attendance of the officers there.

The chief minister visited the Excise Department where he found the departments’ secretary and deputy secretary absent and was furious, his spokesperson said.

He also went to the irrigation, industries and education departments and found that officers were also absent.

“If these officers are coming in late, it is better that they stay at home,” CM Shah added. He also visited other departments and personally checked the attendance of officers.

