Didn’t vote for Pakistan Army Amendment Bill, says Pervaiz Rashid

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
His party had supported the bill

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Pervaiz Rashid said on Monday he didn't vote in favour of the Pakistan Army Amendment Bill in the Senate earlier this year.

“Whatever I did was my personal decision,” Rashid said in an interview with SAMAA TV. “I didn’t consult anyone.”

The PML-N supported the bill both in the National Assembly and Senate. The National Assembly passed it on January 7 and the Senate on January 8.

President Arif Alvi signed it into a law on January 10.

The amendments empowered the prime minister to grant extension to the the three services chiefs. They could serve their institutions until 64 years of age.

The PML-N leader said his party has not sought any clarification from him. But, he added, that he will explain if a clarification is sought.

Commenting on the PML-N’s politics, Rashid said the country’s politics still revolves around his leader Nawaz Sharif.

“If he is silent then why the politics is revolving around him,” the PML-N senator asked.

Rashid said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has "clinically died" and that it just needs a "death certificate".

He predicted that the PTI’s coalition partners will soon start deserting it.
