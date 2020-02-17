Didn’t vote for Pakistan Army Amendment Bill, says Pervaiz Rashid

His party had supported the billPakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Pervaiz Rashid said on Monday he didn't vote in favour of the Pakistan Army Amendment Bill in the Senate earlier this year.“Whatever I did was my personal decision,” Rashid said in an interview with SAMAA TV. “I didn’t consult anyone.”The PML-N supported the bill both in the National Assembly and Senate. The National Assembly passed it on January 7 and the Senate on January 8.President Arif Alvi signed it into a law on January 10.The amendments empowered the prime minister to grant extension to the the three services chiefs. They could serve their institutions until 64 years of age.The PML-N leader said his party has not sought any clarification from him. But, he added, that he will explain if a clarification is sought.Commenting on the PML-N’s politics, Rashid said the country’s politics still revolves around his leader Nawaz Sharif.“If he is silent then why the politics is revolving around him,” the PML-N senator asked.Rashid said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has "clinically died" and that it just needs a "death certificate".He predicted that the PTI’s coalition partners will soon start deserting it.