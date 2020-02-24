Dial 1093 to register complaint against illegal construction in Karachi

If you see an illegal construction going on in any area of Karachi then you can file a complaint against it by dialling 1093.

The helpline was launched by Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday during his surprise visit to the Sindh Building Control Authority.

He said that the government will not spare anyone involved in illegal construction, adding that legal action will be taken against them too.

“A committee will also be formed to keep a record of the complaints and their status,” he added. Shah said that “honest and well-reputed experts and civil society members” will be included in the committee.

He remarked that the government will also take action against the builders who have taken a hefty sum from people over fake housing projects. Shah vowed that the Sindh government will return the amount back to the people.