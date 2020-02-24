Monday, February 24, 2020  | 29 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Dial 1093 to register complaint against illegal construction in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Dial 1093 to register complaint against illegal construction in Karachi

Karachi: Online

If you see an illegal construction going on in any area of Karachi then you can file a complaint against it by dialling 1093.

The helpline was launched by Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday during his surprise visit to the Sindh Building Control Authority.

He said that the government will not spare anyone involved in illegal construction, adding that legal action will be taken against them too.

“A committee will also be formed to keep a record of the complaints and their status,” he added. Shah said that “honest and well-reputed experts and civil society members” will be included in the committee.

He remarked that the government will also take action against the builders who have taken a hefty sum from people over fake housing projects. Shah vowed that the Sindh government will return the amount back to the people.  

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Is Ali Azmat blaming Ali Zafar for PSL5 anthem 'hate'?
Is Ali Azmat blaming Ali Zafar for PSL5 anthem ‘hate’?
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
Tanker cleaner theory: experts sceptical soybean caused Keamari 'gas leak'
Tanker cleaner theory: experts sceptical soybean caused Keamari ‘gas leak’
'Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless'
‘Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.