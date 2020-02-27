Deer give birth to 11 fawns at Karachi’s Safari Park

Park director confirmed the news

Five female deer have given birth to 11 fawns at Karachi’s Safari Park, confirmed its director Kunwar Ayub.

Female spotted deer (chital) has given birth to two fawns, blackbuck to one, mouflon to three, gemsbok oryx to one and an ibex to four fawns.

The director said that oryx and ibex are two rare

species of deer.

Ayub confirmed that all

11 fawns were born in a month, adding that the park administration has kept

them safe.

“It is a standard operating procedure to disclose the birth of fawns after some time,” he said. “Our first priority is to look after and take proper care of the newborn”, he added.

The Safari Park director confirmed that all newborn fawns are stable and healthy.

A team of vets has visited

several times for the medical checkup of the fawns.