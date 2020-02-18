Daughter of comedian Umar Sharif passes away

The daughter of renowned comedian Umar Sharif passed away in Lahore on Tuesday. She was aged 34.

Sharif’s daughter, Hira, had a kidney infection. She underwent a kidney transplant a week ago which was unsuccessful, according to her brother.

He alleged the operation was to be conducted in Lahore, but Doctor Fawad Mumtaz “fraudulently” took her to Azad Kashmir.

Hira was admitted to a private hospital in Lahore after her condition worsened two days ago, according to the Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority.

A four member committee has been constituted to look into the illegal transplant by Dr Mumtaz.

Comedian Umar Sharif was in Houston, US to attend an event. He has cancelled all his engagements and is returning home.

His daughter is likely to be laid to rest on Wednesday.