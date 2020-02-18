Tuesday, February 18, 2020  | 23 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Daughter of comedian Umar Sharif passes away

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Daughter of comedian Umar Sharif passes away

Hira Umar Sharif (first from the right) sits with her relatives in this family photograph. Photo: author

The daughter of renowned comedian Umar Sharif passed away in Lahore on Tuesday. She was aged 34.

Sharif’s daughter, Hira, had a kidney infection. She underwent a kidney transplant a week ago which was unsuccessful, according to her brother.

He alleged the operation was to be conducted in Lahore, but Doctor Fawad Mumtaz “fraudulently” took her to Azad Kashmir.

Hira was admitted to a private hospital in Lahore after her condition worsened two days ago, according to the Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority.

A four member committee has been constituted to look into the illegal transplant by Dr Mumtaz.

Comedian Umar Sharif was in Houston, US to attend an event. He has cancelled all his engagements and is returning home.

His daughter is likely to be laid to rest on Wednesday.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Umar Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Umar Sharif, daughter, passes away
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Shaniera Akram shares BTS story of Money Back Guarantee
Shaniera Akram shares BTS story of Money Back Guarantee
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
Robots are serving food to quarantined people in China hotel
Robots are serving food to quarantined people in China hotel
KTN reporter’s body found in Sindh's Mehrabpur: police
KTN reporter’s body found in Sindh’s Mehrabpur: police
'Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless'
‘Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.