Wednesday, February 19, 2020  | 24 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
Customs seize 11,000kg of Indian gutka from Karachi’s Bolton Market

Posted: Feb 19, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: SAMAA Digital

The Customs seized 11,000 kilogrammes of Indian gutka in a raid at a godown in Karachi’s Jodia Bazaar, Bolton Market.

The seized items were worth millions of rupees. It included pan parag.

Customs Intelligence and Investigation-Karachi region Director Irfan Javed said that a cost estimation of the seized goods is being conducted.

He said the contraband was all of Indian origin and had been kept in the godown for several days.

“This was an intelligence-based raid,” he said.

The Kharadar police assisted the Customs officials in the raid.  

