Monday, February 17, 2020  | 22 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Customs House in Karachi evacuated after toxic gas fears

Posted: Feb 17, 2020
Posted: Feb 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Four people hospitalised

Customs House in Karachi was evacuated Monday afternoon after fears of a toxic gas leak.

Six people were killed and over 100 affected by a gas leak in Keamari. The 12-floor Customs building was evacuated after four employees on the ninth floor fell ill.

The building is near the port and handles goods imported into Pakistan.

Chief Customs Collector Wasif Memon confirmed that four employees were rushed to the hospital and evacuation orders were issued.

The 12-floor building is occupied by over 400 people.

Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi is on his way to Customs House.

