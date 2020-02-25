CTD kills suspected terrorist in Balochistan’s Naseerabad

A terror suspect was killed in an exchange of fire with the officers of the Counter Terrorism Department and Frontier Corps in Balochistan’s Naseerabad on Tuesday.

According to the officers, they received information about the whereabouts of the suspect by one of their secret sources. When the security forces reached there, they saw the ‘terrorist’ planting explosives on a gas pipe.

The suspect was killed after the officers opened fire on him. The police searched him after the incident and found explosives and weapons.

“The terrorist was involved in multiple attacks on security forces and government officers,” an officer said.

The body of the suspect has been shifted to a hospital and the police have cordoned off the crime scene.