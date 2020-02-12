Wednesday, February 12, 2020  | 17 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Court to hear Shehzad Roy’s plea to criminalise corporal punishment

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistani pop star Shehzad Roy has a filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court to criminalise corporal punishment.

The plea will be heard tomorrow (Thursday).

In a message on Twitter, Roy said that our national imagination has been captured of late by the debate around public hanging for child rapists and legislation needed for child protection.

“However, we are forgetting that right under our nose, in the Islamabad Capital Territory, there exists a law that allows students to be beaten up in schools,” he wrote, referring to Section 89 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Roy then explained how corporal punishment is “inhumane and unnecessary”.

He called on the media and his followers to cover the hearing to increase pressure and make the movement to protect our society’s children successful.

