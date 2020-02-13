Thursday, February 13, 2020  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Court stays any action on Karachi’s Naya Nazimabad land

Posted: Feb 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Feb 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sindh High Court. Photo: FILE

The Sindh High Court has asked authorities not to take any action on the 128-acre land acquired by the Arif Habib Group for its Naya Nazimabad housing project in Karachi.

Earlier, the Karachi West deputy commissioner had written a letter to provincial authorities stating that the land was provided for the housing project despite restrictions.

The letter was forwarded to the Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment chairman, Sindh Building Control Authority director general, Sindh Board of Revenue and five banks.

It urged the Sindh Land Utilisation Department secretary to get Naya Nazimabad lease order and fee challan verified.

The Arif Habib Group violated rules in order to launch the mega housing project, according to the letter. It got the lease restored in 2016 through a fake restoration order.

The Karachi West deputy commissioner had also urged for freezing of five bank accounts of the Naya Nazimabad housing project.

However, the Arif Habib Group approached the Sindh High Court on February 11. It sought a stay order from the court which was granted.

The court issued notices to the Sindh chief secretary, SBCA, Karachi West deputy commissioner and others to appear before it on Feb 27.

It restrained all respondents from taking “any coercive action in respect of the subject land till the next date of hearing”.

