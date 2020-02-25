Court hears case against people growing ‘toxic’ vegetables in Karachi

The Sindh High Court is hearing a case against people growing vegetables in industrial and sewage water in Karachi’s Malir, Landhi, and Surjani Town.

The court asked the authorities what action they have taken to stop this. The chief secretary, Karachi commissioner and deputy commissioners of all districts have been asked to submit replies by March 11.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar said that if this is not investigated then the court will summon everyone. You are playing with people’s health by growing vegetables in toxic water, the judge remarked.

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board has taken notice of vegetables are being grown using the poisonous water of the Malir River.

Farmers have illegally cultivated hundreds of acres of land near the Malir River. They rely on the river to water their crops and grow fruits and vegetables. But the problem is that the river is polluted because factories dump their untreated waste into it.

The KWSB managing-director said that the vegetation of food crops along the stretch from Shah Faisal Colony to the Quaidabad Bridge is causing blockage in the disposal of sewage.

He also termed the practice a health risk to residents.