Court grants bail to Jamshed Dasti in kidnapping case

The Lahore High Court Multan bench granted bail to former MNA Jamshed Dasti on Thursday in a case relating to the kidnapping of an oil tanker driver and stealing oil.

Dasti was on a physical remand in the case. He was arrested by the Muzaffargarh police from Multan Cantt on February 6.

The Awami Raj Party chief said he had the right to raise his voice on public issues. He was speaking to the media in Muzaffargarh following his release.

“The cases against me are false and fabricated,” Dasti said. “I was punished for participating in the Azadi March and speaking against the government’s incompetence.”

Bemoaning political victimisation, he claimed that he was kept inside a bathroom during detention.