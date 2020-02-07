Court extends Ahsan Iqbal’s remand in Narowal Sports City case

An accountability court extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal till February 28 in the Narowal Sports City case on Friday.

He is being investigated for corruption. NAB had previously requested an extension in his physical remand. The judge, however, had denied NAB’s request and sent him on judicial remand instead.

The judge directed NAB to immediately file a reference.

NAB had arrested Iqbal on December 23 over his involvement in embezzlement of the funds for the Narowal Sports City project.

The anti-graft watchdog body alleged that Iqbal had illegally initiated a project of Rs3 billion in Narowal, causing a loss worth billions to the national exchequer.

NAB is investigating the case for the last 20 months and still hasn’t filed a reference, Iqbal said. He said NAB should enter into a plea bargain with him or he would register a case.

Speaking to the media outside court, Iqbal said the case prepared against him by NAB was in violation of the Constitution.