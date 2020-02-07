Friday, February 7, 2020  | 12 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Court extends Ahsan Iqbal’s remand in Narowal Sports City case

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Court extends Ahsan Iqbal’s remand in Narowal Sports City case

An accountability court extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal till February 28 in the Narowal Sports City case on Friday.

He is being investigated for corruption. NAB had previously requested an extension in his physical remand. The judge, however, had denied NAB’s request and sent him on judicial remand instead.

The judge directed NAB to immediately file a reference.

NAB had arrested Iqbal on December 23 over his involvement in embezzlement of the funds for the Narowal Sports City project.

The anti-graft watchdog body alleged that Iqbal had illegally initiated a project of Rs3 billion in Narowal, causing a loss worth billions to the national exchequer. 

NAB is investigating the case for the last 20 months and still hasn’t filed a reference, Iqbal said. He said NAB should enter into a plea bargain with him or he would register a case.   

Speaking to the media outside court, Iqbal said the case prepared against him by NAB was in violation of the Constitution.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ahsan IQBAL NAB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Ahsan Iqbal, Narowal Sports City case, NAB, National Accountability Bureau, court, accountability, PML-N, remand
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals
Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
Team formed to monitor coronavirus surveillance at Karachi airport
Team formed to monitor coronavirus surveillance at Karachi airport
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.