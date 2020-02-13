Court asks why Ahsan Iqbal has been arrested

The Islamabad High Court took up PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal’s bail petition on Thursday.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked why Iqbal has been arrested without any solid evidence. “Was Iqbal not cooperating during the investigation?”

The Narowal Sports City case is still in the inquiry stage, the judge said.

The NAB prosecutor told the court that Iqbal was arrested because they feared that he would tamper with the records.

The chief justice said that Iqbal is no longer the federal minister. “How could he tamper with the records?”

People should be arrested on the basis of solid evidence, the judge added.

Iqbal, a former interior minister, is accused of causing losses worth billions to the national exchequer by initiating the sports city project in his home constituency. He was arrested on December 23.