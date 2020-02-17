Court angry as govt fails to submit Tezgam accident report

The Islamabad High Court expressed anger at the Interior and Railways ministries for failing to submit the inquiry report in the Tezgam accident case.

Seventy-four people were killed on October 31 after the Tezgam Express caught fire near Rahim Yar Khan. The fire spread to three bogies of the moving train. It was heading to Rawalpindi from Karachi and was near the Tanwari Railway Station when the fire erupted. More than 40 people were injured.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani said that many people died in the fire but the two ministries are still sleeping. “Should the court summon the prime minister and tell him that two ministries are not working?”

The accident occurred five months ago but still, no report has been prepared, the court remarked, adding that the federal government doesn’t know if an FIR has been registered or not.

“If you don’t work, then we will pass orders to make sure that you do your work,” a judge said.

The Interior and Railways secretaries and investigating officer have been summoned in person on February 24.

Pakistan Railways authorities were responsible for the massive fire on the Tezgam Express in October, a report said on January 29.

The Railway authorities, including Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, had blamed passengers who had brought cylinders on the train. The passengers, all from the Tableeghi Jamaat, had brought gas cylinders and were cooking food when one exploded, causing the fire, authorities had said.

But a report placed the blame on the Railway authorities, not the passengers. The dining car manager and waiters had set up a makeshift kitchen in bogies 11 and 12, said the report. That is where the fire broke out.

The situation was compounded due to the gas cylinders in the train but did not occur due to them, said the report. The cylinders exploded after the train caught fire, making it worse.