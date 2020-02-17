Monday, February 17, 2020  | 22 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Court angry as govt fails to submit Tezgam accident report

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Court angry as govt fails to submit Tezgam accident report

Photo: Online

The Islamabad High Court expressed anger at the Interior and Railways ministries for failing to submit the inquiry report in the Tezgam accident case.

Seventy-four people were killed on October 31 after the Tezgam Express caught fire near Rahim Yar Khan. The fire spread to three bogies of the moving train. It was heading to Rawalpindi from Karachi and was near the Tanwari Railway Station when the fire erupted. More than 40 people were injured.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani said that many people died in the fire but the two ministries are still sleeping. “Should the court summon the prime minister and tell him that two ministries are not working?”

The accident occurred five months ago but still, no report has been prepared, the court remarked, adding that the federal government doesn’t know if an FIR has been registered or not.

“If you don’t work, then we will pass orders to make sure that you do your work,” a judge said.

The Interior and Railways secretaries and investigating officer have been summoned in person on February 24.

Pakistan Railways authorities were responsible for the massive fire on the Tezgam Express in October, a report said on January 29.

The Railway authorities, including Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed, had blamed passengers who had brought cylinders on the train. The passengers, all from the Tableeghi Jamaat, had brought gas cylinders and were cooking food when one exploded, causing the fire, authorities had said.

But a report placed the blame on the Railway authorities, not the passengers. The dining car manager and waiters had set up a makeshift kitchen in bogies 11 and 12, said the report. That is where the fire broke out.

The situation was compounded due to the gas cylinders in the train but did not occur due to them, said the report. The cylinders exploded after the train caught fire, making it worse.

FaceBook WhatsApp
islamabad high court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
'Cough syrups shouldn’t be given to children below six years'
‘Cough syrups shouldn’t be given to children below six years’
Shaniera Akram shares BTS story of Money Back Guarantee
Shaniera Akram shares BTS story of Money Back Guarantee
Robots are serving food to quarantined people in China hotel
Robots are serving food to quarantined people in China hotel
KTN reporter’s body found in Sindh's Mehrabpur: police
KTN reporter’s body found in Sindh’s Mehrabpur: police
Islamabad High Court bans corporal punishment at schools
Islamabad High Court bans corporal punishment at schools
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.