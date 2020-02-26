Coronavirus fallout: Trains between Quetta, Taftan suspended

The Pakistan Railways has suspended the operation of trains between Quetta and Taftan as the fallout from the spread of coronavirus in Iran grows.

At least 15 people have died due to the virus in Iran and 95, including the deputy health minister and a parliamentarian, have been infected.

Pakistan closed the border with Iran soon after reports of the infections came in. Turkey, Armenia and Afghanistan have also closed their borders but three people were infected in Afghanistan, all of whom had recently travelled to Iran.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed announced on Twitter Wednesday morning that the four trains that travel between Quetta and Pakistan’s Taftan have been suspended and called back.

وفاقی وزیر ریلوے شیخ رشید احمد کا کوئٹہ تافتان ریلوے ٹریفک بند کرنے کا فیصلہ. pic.twitter.com/EO0z8jcAE7 — Sheikh Rashid Ahmad (@ShkhRasheed) February 26, 2020

Taftan is a border city in Balochistan and is the last stop between Iran and Pakistan. Hundreds of people cross the border every day, including pilgrims. Pakistan closed the border on Sunday and announced that it would bring the 100 pilgrims stranded in Iran after the border closed back and quarantine them.

Rasheed said the train service will remain suspended as long as the border is closed.

If you have booked your luggage or other things on the trains, you can take it back, he said in the video.