Conflict in Afghanistan is not in Pakistan’s interests: Imran Khan

Conflict in Afghanistan is not in our interests, Prime Minister Imran Khan told the audience at the Refugee Summit Islamabad.

He thanked Afghan Vice-President Yunus Qanuni for saying complimentary things about him but said it is his belief, not something he was saying because of the conference. “It is my belief that the people of Afghanistan have suffered more for the past 40 years than than any other human community,” he said.

I pray from my heart that these peace talks succeed in Afghanistan, he said, adding that Pakistan has tried its best to support the talks.

“There are not many instances in the modern world where refugees have conducted themselves with such dignity and honour and the hosts, despite a challenging economic situation, and the last 20 years have been the most difficult for the people of Pakistan in terms of economics, despite unemployment, competition for jobs, have kept [good] relations with Afghan refugees,” he said.

“Let me just point out a side effect, a pleasant side effect, of Afghan refugees,” he said. “Children in refugee camps started watching the Pakistani cricket team and learning how to play. Today, Afghanistan has an international team and their under 19 team beat ours,” he said, laughingly hoping that the main team doesn’t beat Pakistan’s.

It is a remarkable relationship that has endured, he said. “It reminds me of something I learnt while gathering funds for charity here: generosity has nothing to do with one’s bank balance,” he said. PM Khan said Pakistan has been hosting refugees since 1947.

He borrowed the Afghan vice-president’s example of the Muslim migrants who moved from Makkah to Madinah and how they were treated. That example stayed in the Muslim psyche for centuries, he said.

When we look at much richer countries, this is not the case, said PM KHan, referring to the way other countries treat refugees. Political leaders use refugee problems to divide humanity and to get votes they transfer hatred onto them, he said.

“But who wants to be a refugee?” he asked. Leaving your home is the most difficult thing in the world, he said. Refugees who are already suffering have to face xenophobia in affluent countries, the premier lamented.

Islamophobia has compounded the miseries of Muslim refugees, said PM Khan, explaining that after 9/11, Islam and terrorism were equated. “There are extremes in human society, there are moderates liberals and extremists. But if you concentrate on the extremes you can demonise any society,” he warned.

“Muslim refugees suffer more than other refugees,” said PM Khan.

He also told the audience that the entire country wants peace in Afghanistan. “Right now I can tell you all of us, the one thing we want is peace in Afghanistan, not just because we have 1.4 m registered refugees, the second largest refugee population in the world, but because the people of Afghanistan deserve peace,” he said. “The most important thing, as a human being, is that we should hope the long-suffering Afghan people finally have peace. We will be and are facilitating the peace process.”

Regarding a comment by the Afghan VP on save havens for militants in Pakistan, he said there are none. However, PM Khan admitted that after 9/11 it is possible there were safe havens.

Now we have 500,000 people in refugee camps, he said. “How can we check if a few thousand militants are operating from there?” he asked.

It is important that the refugees can go back, said PM Khan. “Then we can take responsibility if someone operates from this side.”

Rest assured, conflict in Afghanistan is not in our interest, he said. He described unrest along the borders and said one way to achieve prosperity there is through trade and peace.

Trade is the future, he said, trade with Afghanistan and the rest of Central Asia. That’s how we’ll give people jobs, he said, adding that jobs don’t come with conflict.

“I don’t know what the policy might have been before but since my government come into power a year and a half ago, we have done everything to facilitate the Afghan peace process.”

He also drew the conference’s attention toward the situation in Kashmir and said India is being taken over by an extremist ideology based on racial superiority. He said two legislations recently enacted in India could have an impact on Pakistan’s own refugee crisis. He urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to play his part in resolving the crisis. I am really worried, he said.

“This isn’t the India I know,” he said. Whenever an ideology that is based on hate and which brings in ultra-nationalistm of any race comes in, it always ends up in bloodshed, he said.

UN chief’s speech

Guterres said he saw compassion for refugees play out in real time in Pakistan. Refugees have been included in the economy, in the healthcare system, and educated, he said.

Despite its own challenges, these initiatives made a difference, he said, calling it a model of good practice.

The UN is proud to work with you to support health communities and Afghan refugees, said Guterres.

“We must recognize that international support for Pakistan has been minimal compared to its own national efforts.” The global community must step up, he said.

“On one hand, we mark 40 unbroken years of solidarity and also despair 40 broken years of hostility,” he said, adding that the Afghan conflict drags on and has brought with it poverty and forced displacement.

“The solution lies in Afghanistan.” He said he hopes the peace talks signal better pathways to peace that will lead to a better future for Afghans.

The Afghan people can count on the UN to support peace, he said, adding that the UN was there to serve the Afghan people’s need for peace and prosperity.

The preferred solution to refugee crises has always been voluntary repatriation and their safe return to their countries, he said. We are working together on a region specific platform for voluntary repatriation and reintegration, he explained. But more resources and investments are needed.

“We need renewed commitment and make sure there is not only a strong movement towards peace, but that that peace leads to effective reconstruction and the creation of an environment for a successful return of Afghan refugees,” he said.

“We can’t abandon Afghanistan and its people.” And the ability to succeed here will be a litmus test for the global refugee crisis, said the UN chief.

“Done right this work can be a model for the rest of the world.”

