‘Come summer, electricity bills will be at a historic high’

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
The government’s time is up. It will lose power in the next six months.

This is what Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto had to say in a media talk in Lahore on Saturday.

He made several more predictions and statements about his political rivals.

Bilawal said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, just like [Prime Minister] Imran Khan, undermines the parliament.

He said that before Imran Khan, even former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was “selected”.

The role of an opposition leader is important, Bilawal said, expressing hope that PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif would return to the country soon.

He said that the increase in inflation had just started. It will get worse.

“Let summers come. There will be no electricity and air conditions won’t work, but the bills will at a historic high,” he said.

