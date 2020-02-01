Saturday, February 1, 2020  | 6 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

CNIC condition for buyers effective again

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
CNIC condition for buyers effective again

The Federal Board of Revenue wants shoppers buying anything over Rs50,000 to show their CNIC.

This condition had been at a halt after both FBR and traders were at loggerheads over it and the latter had demanded its complete abolition.

It came into effect today (February 1).

Women can show ID card copies of their male family members, the authority says.

Earlier, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari had refuted the impression that the FBR has made it mandatory for women to show the CNIC of their husband or father while making a purchase of over Rs50,000 from a registered sales tax seller.

Her statement was that the condition was a concession only for women who did not want to give their own CNIC card’s copy fearing misuse or abuse.

FaceBook WhatsApp
CNIC
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan has far better minds than India: Minister to Netflix
Pakistan has far better minds than India: Minister to Netflix
'India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan'
‘India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan’
Japanese coronavirus kits for Pakistan delayed over China flight suspensions
Japanese coronavirus kits for Pakistan delayed over China flight suspensions
Jhelum doctor wants to go to China to fight coronavirus
Jhelum doctor wants to go to China to fight coronavirus
NAB Ordinance could be extended after four months: Shahzad Akbar
NAB Ordinance could be extended after four months: Shahzad Akbar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.