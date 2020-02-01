CNIC condition for buyers effective again

The Federal Board of Revenue wants shoppers buying anything over Rs50,000 to show their CNIC.

This condition had been at a halt after both FBR and traders were at loggerheads over it and the latter had demanded its complete abolition.

It came into effect today (February 1).

Women can show ID card copies of their male family members, the authority says.

Earlier, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari had refuted the impression that the FBR has made it mandatory for women to show the CNIC of their husband or father while making a purchase of over Rs50,000 from a registered sales tax seller.

Her statement was that the condition was a concession only for women who did not want to give their own CNIC card’s copy fearing misuse or abuse.