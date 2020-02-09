Sunday, February 9, 2020  | 14 Jamadilakhir, 1441
CNG supply resumes in Sindh after 168 hours

Posted: Feb 9, 2020
Posted: Feb 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

CNG supply has resumed in Karachi and the rest of Sindh after a gap of 168 hours.

The Sui Southern Gas Company said in a notification that supply has been opened for 12 hours. It will close at 7pm.

Gaps between CNG supply in the province have been increasing each time and many consumers are worried. CNG is commonly used in public transportation and the longer the gaps between supply, the more difficult it is for transporters.

Domestic consumers have also complained about gas shortages. The SSGC says supply has been affected by increased demand.






 

 
 
 
 
 
 


