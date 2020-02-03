CM Jam Kamal wants Karachi businesses to invest in Balochistan

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has urged the business community of Karachi to invest in Balochistan’s tourism sector.

Kamal was addressing the Balochistan Tourism Seminar in Karachi on Monday. He asked the private sector to promote the tourism in Quetta.

“Governments are not responsible for promoting tourism, private institutions are,” he said.

“Governments should be held accountable for issues related to security, mechanisms and framing policies.”

Kamal stressed that the common perception people have regarding Quetta is “very different” to reality, for which he also asked people to portray the positive image of the province.

He said once tourism takes off in Balochistan, then the province’s infrastructure and financial matters will also strengthen.