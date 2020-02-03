Monday, February 3, 2020  | 8 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

CM Jam Kamal wants Karachi businesses to invest in Balochistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
CM Jam Kamal wants Karachi businesses to invest in Balochistan

File photo

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has urged the business community of Karachi to invest in Balochistan’s tourism sector.

Kamal was addressing the Balochistan Tourism Seminar in Karachi on Monday. He asked the private sector to promote the tourism in Quetta.

“Governments are not responsible for promoting tourism, private institutions are,” he said.

“Governments should be held accountable for issues related to security, mechanisms and framing policies.”

Kamal stressed that the common perception people have regarding Quetta is “very different” to reality, for which he also asked people to portray the positive image of the province.

He said once tourism takes off in Balochistan, then the province’s infrastructure and financial matters will also strengthen.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan Jam Kamal tourism
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
'India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan'
‘India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan’
Japanese coronavirus kits for Pakistan delayed over China flight suspensions
Japanese coronavirus kits for Pakistan delayed over China flight suspensions
NAB Ordinance could be extended after four months: Shahzad Akbar
NAB Ordinance could be extended after four months: Shahzad Akbar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.