Civilian martyred in Indian firing along LoC: ISPR

A man was martyred and a woman injured by Indian firing along the Line of Control, the ISPR said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Chirikot Sector, said the military’s media wing.

“They targeted the civilian population with artillery and mortar fire. An innocent citizen Mir Muhammad embraced shahadat (martyrdom) while a woman got injured in Kakuta village,” ISPR’s statement read.

It added that the Pakistan army troops responded effectively, targeting the Indian post which initiated fire.

This is the second incident being reported of Indian firing along the Line of Control in four days.

On February 4, a night before Kashmir Solidarity Day, four civilians were injured in Leepa Valley of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in a ceasefire violation by Indian troops across the LoC.

The military’s media wing had said the injured included two women, a child and man.

Pakistan had condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian forces and a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission was summoned by the Foreign Office to register its strong protest over the ceasefire violations.

The FO had said Indian forces along the LoC and working boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons, which still continues.