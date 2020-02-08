Saturday, February 8, 2020  | 13 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Civilian martyred in Indian firing along LoC: ISPR

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Civilian martyred in Indian firing along LoC: ISPR

Photo: AFP

A man was martyred and a woman injured by Indian firing along the Line of Control, the ISPR said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Chirikot Sector, said the military’s media wing.

“They targeted the civilian population with artillery and mortar fire. An innocent citizen Mir Muhammad embraced shahadat (martyrdom) while a woman got injured in Kakuta village,” ISPR’s statement read.

It added that the Pakistan army troops responded effectively, targeting the Indian post which initiated fire.

This is the second incident being reported of Indian firing along the Line of Control in four days.

On February 4, a night before Kashmir Solidarity Day, four civilians were injured in Leepa Valley of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in a ceasefire violation by Indian troops across the LoC.

The military’s media wing had said the injured included two women, a child and man.

Pakistan had condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian forces and a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission was summoned by the Foreign Office to register its strong protest over the ceasefire violations.

The FO had said Indian forces along the LoC and working boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons, which still continues.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ISPR Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
India, Pakistan, Line of Control, LoC
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals
Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
Aziz Fatima, the 'baby in Gandhi's lap', is no more
Aziz Fatima, the ‘baby in Gandhi’s lap’, is no more
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.