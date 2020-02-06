Thursday, February 6, 2020  | 11 Jamadilakhir, 1441
CII to decide if Pakistan’s minorities can hold liquor licences

Posted: Feb 6, 2020
Posted: Feb 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
File photo: AFP

The Council of Islamic Ideology will decide whether it is right for Pakistan’s minorities to hold liquor licences.

The Islamabad High Court announced this verdict on Thursday while hearing a petition against the issuance of these licences. Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani headed the bench.

The CII has the authority to decide this as the licences are being granted on the basis of religion, said the judge. The petition was disposed of after being sent to the CII.

The Pakistan United Christian Movement and Centre of Rule of Law had filed the petition in the Islamabad High Court. The petitioners said alcohol is also prohibited in Christianity but licences are being given in its name.

The petitioners also presented a list of 340 liquor licence holders to the court.

