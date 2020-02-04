Chitral man booked for spreading coronavirus rumours

Police have booked a man in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chitral district for spreading misinformation about the deadly coronavirus, they said Tuesday.

Tehsil Drosh Additional Assistant Commissioner Abdul Haq informed the police that a Chinese national had been brought to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital for treatment on Monday.

The foreigner, who works at a local dam, had complained of abdominal pain. He was examined and prescribed medicines by the doctors.

Haq said the foreigner recovered completely and has since returned to work. He had also arrived in Pakistan at a time when the epidemic had not hit China, the official said in his letter to the Chitral district police officer.

But a few locals started spreading coronavirus rumours after they witnessed the Chinese man at the hospital, according to Haq. A man named Irshad photographed the foreigner without consent and posted his picture on Facebook, describing him as a coronavirus patient.

The additional assistant commissioner also shared a screenshot of the Facebook post in his letter to the police.

The DPO ordered the Drosh police station SHO to lodge a case against Irshad. Police then booked the man under the Telegraph Act and Section 16 of the Maintenance of Public Ordinance.

Chitral Deputy Commissioner Naveed Ahmed said that no coronavirus case had been reported in the district. He said a false social media post had spread panic among residents of the area.

“We are taking emergency measures to protect against coronavirus,” Ahmed said. “But we will take action against anyone spreading panic amongst the masses through fake news.”