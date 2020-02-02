Sunday, February 2, 2020  | 7 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Chinese national released from Lahore hospital after Coronavirus scare: officials

Posted: Feb 2, 2020
Posted: Feb 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: AFP

A Chinese national was shifted to a Lahore hospital after he fell ill at the Lahore airport as a precaution against Coronavirus, airport officials said Sunday.

The Chinese passenger had come to Lahore in a PIA flight from Karachi. He was taken to Lahore’s Services Hospital where he was kept in isolation.

According to the medical superintendent of the Services Hospital, the patient had no symptoms of Coronavirus and was later discharged. However, doctors have collected his blood samples.

The deadly virus has killed at least 300 people and over 14,000 people have been diagnosed with the infection around the world.

Pakistan received Coronavirus testing kits from China and Japan on Sunday afternoon. The country, however, has not evacuated its citizens from Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus.

