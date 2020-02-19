Wednesday, February 19, 2020  | 24 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Centre, Sindh agree to finalise framework for KCR revival

Posted: Feb 19, 2020
Photo: Samaa Digital FILE

The Sindh government and Ministry of Railways have agreed to finalise the framework agreement for the revival of the Karachi Circular Railway project.

It will be signed by the federal government and China’s National Development and Reforms Commission in a month.

This decision was taken in a meeting held between Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid at the CM House in Karachi on Wednesday.

It was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Law Adviser Murtaza Wahab, Planning and Development Chairperson Mohammad Waseem, the Karachi commissioner and Transport Secretary Ghulam Abbas Detho. The railways minister was accompanied by Railways Chairperson Habibur Rehman Gilani, Pakistan Railways Freight Transport Company Chief Executive Officer Zafar Zaman and Railways DS Nisar Memon.

The chief minister and federal minister for railways agreed to revive KCR at any cost by taking some “drastic measures”, read a press statement issued on Wednesday.

It said that it was established that the revival project will definitely take some time.

There are 24 railway crossings in the Right of Way of the KCR.

The railways minister urged the chief minister to put Rs40 billion for the revival of KCR. The CM agreed to it and said that a detailed plan would need to be made before the funds were released.

Rashid said the federal government would give Rs10 billion for the project and an equal amount would need to be paid by the provincial government.

This, too, the CM agreed to. He said, however, that the government would have to plan the rehabilitation of the affected people and compensate them.

Waseem said that over 4,600 people have been affected by the project. 

The CM and railways minister decided to constitute a committee to submit a proposal to start KCR by the time the Chinese authorities, who had given it top priority, would approve its financial mechanism.

