19 killed as train collides with passenger bus near Rohri

Rescue operation underway

More than 20 people have been injured.

The rescue sources told SAMAA TV that a passenger bus was hit by the Pakistan Express train at Kandhra crossing near Rohri. The train was travelling to Rawalpindi from Karachi.

There was a traffic jam on the National Highway because of which the bus driver took the vehicle to the Link Road. There was no gateway for the train because of which the driver didn't see the train coming.

Rana Adeel, the Sukkur's deputy commissioner, had confirmed the death toll. He, however, said that the death toll can rise as the rescue operation is under way.

The rescue sources, however, claimed that 20 people have been reported dead. The bodies and injured are being shifted to a hospital.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the accident and ordered Sukkur commissioner to send rescue teams to the accident site.

He has advised to impose an emergency in all Khairpur hospitals.

This is a developing story.