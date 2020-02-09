Case registered after heated exchange between man, police in Karachi

A traffic policeman recorded the exchange

A case has been registered against a man following a heated exchange between him and the traffic police outside Karachi's Arts Council.

A traffic policeman even recorded the fight.

A man wearing a black coat can be heard screaming at the traffic police for breaking the windows of his car rather than giving him a challan. "Do you not know who I am? Call your seniors," he says.

A policeman replies to that that they acted in such a way because the suspect tried to run him over.

The Arambagh police have registered a case against the man for interfering in official work.

In another incident on Tariq Road, a traffic policeman and another person can be seen pushing each other following a disagreement.