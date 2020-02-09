Sunday, February 9, 2020  | 14 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Case registered after heated exchange between man, police in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
A traffic policeman recorded the exchange

A case has been registered against a man following a heated exchange between him and the traffic police outside Karachi's Arts Council.

A traffic policeman even recorded the fight.

A man wearing a black coat can be heard screaming at the traffic police for breaking the windows of his car rather than giving him a challan. "Do you not know who I am? Call your seniors," he says.

A policeman replies to that that they acted in such a way because the suspect tried to run him over.

The Arambagh police have registered a case against the man for interfering in official work.

In another incident on Tariq Road, a traffic policeman and another person can be seen pushing each other following a disagreement.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Tariq Road, Traffic police, Karachi, Arts council,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
Jaranwala man’s penis chopped off after he tries raping woman
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Patient escapes isolation ward in Larkana
Aziz Fatima, the 'baby in Gandhi's lap', is no more
Aziz Fatima, the ‘baby in Gandhi’s lap’, is no more
Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals
Centre takes control of three major Sindh hospitals
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
Government announces first ever nursing scholarships
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.