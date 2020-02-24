Monday, February 24, 2020  | 29 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Carpeting of road completed in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal

Posted: Feb 24, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Samaa Digital

The carpeting of a road in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal has been completed.

The 600-metre road falls between Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 9 to Block 19.

The DMC East Chairperson Moid Anwer visited the site on Monday. He said that the DMC is working on carpeting district’s important roads.

“We are trying to ensure the provision of basic municipal facilities to the district residents,” he added.

The chairperson said that the administration is also working on improving the parks in the area for the residents.

Karachi
 
