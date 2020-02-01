Saturday, February 1, 2020  | 6 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Can’t comment on Shehbaz Sharif’s claims: The Mail reporter

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
Posted: Feb 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
Photo: Samaa Digital

The Mail reporter David Rose has said that he can’t comment on the claims of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif or other legal matters.

A report by Rose in The Mail had accused Shehbaz and his family of misappropriating UK government funds meant for flood and earthquake survivors during his tenure as the Punjab chief minister.

Shehbaz recently moved the Royal Courts of Justice in London against The Mail for publishing the article to defame him.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, the reporter denied the allegations that he had ever been motivated by anti-Muslim or anti-Pakistan racism. He described the allegations as “monstrous and defamatory”.

He said he had spent years investigating injustice in the war on terror, including Guantanamo and drone strikes on civilians.

“And that’s how I got to know Shahzad Akbar, long before he worked with Imran Khan,” Rose said. “He was and is a warrior for human rights.”

Responding to the allegations of being anti-Pakistani, he shared some details of his visits to Pakistan in the past.

“I first visited Pakistan when I was 18, in 1978. Islamabad was not much more than a village – I think it had one market,” the reporter said.

“I loved the country and its people then, and I love them now – which is why I care about them, and have returned many times.”

He also denied the allegations of having ever met PTI leaders in London to conspire against Shehbaz.

Pakistan has far better minds than India: Minister to Netflix
'India has an incurable obsession with Pakistan'
Japanese coronavirus kits for Pakistan delayed over China flight suspensions
Jhelum doctor wants to go to China to fight coronavirus
NAB Ordinance could be extended after four months: Shahzad Akbar
