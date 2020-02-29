Body of two-year-old girl found outside house in Mardan: police

The body of a two-year-old girl was found outside her house on Friday in Mardan’s Garhi Kapura, according to the police.

Her family said she had been missing for three days. “She had gone out to play but never came back home,” her father Constable Laiq Zada said.

The family had registered a missing persons complaint and were looking for her.

“We have formed a joint investigation team which will look into the case and investigate it thoroughly,” DPO Sajjad Khan said. The girl’s body has been shifted to the RHC Hospital.

Her uncle, however, claimed that the doctors on duty refused to conduct a post-mortem examination of the two-year-old after which the police had to intervene.

According to the police, the cause of death will be revealed after the post-mortem reports come out.