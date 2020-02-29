Saturday, February 29, 2020  | 4 Rajab, 1441
Body of 50-year-old man found in Larkana junk shop

Posted: Feb 29, 2020
Posted: Feb 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
The body of a 50-year-old man was found in his junk shop on Friday in Larkana, according to the police.

Rafiq owned a junk shop near the New Bus Stand for the last 20 years. “He used to live there as well,” his friend said.

His body was found at his shop by his neighbours and friends after which the police were called. “It looks like he was attacked with a knife repeatedly,” a police officer said. “We have shifted the body to the Chandka Hospital where a post-most examination will be conducted,” he added.

According to Rafiq’s friend, he hailed from Shikarpur. “We sent the news of his death to his hometown but none of his family members have called back yet,” he said.

Further investigations have begun, however, an FIR has not been registered yet.

