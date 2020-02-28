Friday, February 28, 2020  | 3 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Body of 11-year-old found in under-construction house in Rawalpindi

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
Body of 11-year-old found in under-construction house in Rawalpindi

File Photo

The body of an 11-year-old boy was found in an under-construction house in Rawalpindi’s Wazir Town on Thursday, according to the police.

The boy had gone missing on February 21. “He had left the house to go kite flying with his friends,” his father said. When he didn’t come back home that day, his father started searching for him and then registered a missing persons complaint at the Potohar police station the next day.

According to the police, the complaint was converted into an FIR on February 25. After the body was found on Thursday, the police arrested seven suspects and have kept other neighbours on its radar.

“The forensic team has collected evidence from the crime scene,” Potohar SP Syed Ali said. “We have taken seven people into custody and are interrogating them,” he said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. “As soon as the reports come back, the reason of death will be revealed,” SP Ali added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Murder Rawalpindi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Rawalpindi, Potohar, police, SP, Wazir Town, 11-year-old, kite flying, post-mortem, forensics
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
TPL Properties buys 129-year-old Katrak Mansion in Karachi
Four bungalows on Karachi's Hill Park land to be demolished
Four bungalows on Karachi’s Hill Park land to be demolished
Is Ali Azmat blaming Ali Zafar for PSL5 anthem 'hate'?
Is Ali Azmat blaming Ali Zafar for PSL5 anthem ‘hate’?
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
Balochistan public, private schools to remain closed till March 15
'Pakistan displayed maturity in how it dealt with a crisis'
‘Pakistan displayed maturity in how it dealt with a crisis’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.