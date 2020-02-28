Body of 11-year-old found in under-construction house in Rawalpindi

The body of an 11-year-old boy was found in an under-construction house in Rawalpindi’s Wazir Town on Thursday, according to the police.

The boy had gone missing on February 21. “He had left the house to go kite flying with his friends,” his father said. When he didn’t come back home that day, his father started searching for him and then registered a missing persons complaint at the Potohar police station the next day.

According to the police, the complaint was converted into an FIR on February 25. After the body was found on Thursday, the police arrested seven suspects and have kept other neighbours on its radar.

“The forensic team has collected evidence from the crime scene,” Potohar SP Syed Ali said. “We have taken seven people into custody and are interrogating them,” he said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. “As soon as the reports come back, the reason of death will be revealed,” SP Ali added.