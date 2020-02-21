Friday, February 21, 2020  | 26 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Body of 11-year-old boy found in Islamabad drain

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Body of 11-year-old boy found in Islamabad drain

An 11-year-old boy was found dead in a drain near Koral in Islamabad on Wednesday, according to the police.

The boy had gone missing on February 1. He had left the house saying that there was a function at his school but never came back home, according to his family.

“We don’t suspect anyone but whatever has happened with our boy is unjust and the police should investigate the matter as soon as possible,” his uncle Kabir Khan said.

The police, on the other hand, said that the boy lied about going to a school function. “The school management told us that there was no function that day,” said SP Malik Naeem. “We had registered his missing report and had been looking for him,” he said.

According to the doctors there aren’t any torture marks on the body but we are getting a port-mortem examination conducted, SP Naeem added.

The boy’s family staged a protest at Taramri Chowk on Friday. Residents have demanded that the police increase security so that their children are safe.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Islamabad
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Islamabad, boy, 11-year-old, Koral, Taramri Chowk, missing report, FIR
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Dead Afghan Taliban chief’s Karachi properties up for auction
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
Keamari gas leak still being investigated: Sindh minister
'Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless'
‘Two days since Karachi gas leak and govt still clueless’
Tanker cleaner theory: experts sceptical soybean caused Keamari 'gas leak'
Tanker cleaner theory: experts sceptical soybean caused Keamari ‘gas leak’
Karachi's Keamari air has toxic levels of sulphur gases: report
Karachi’s Keamari air has toxic levels of sulphur gases: report
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.