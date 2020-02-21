Body of 11-year-old boy found in Islamabad drain

An 11-year-old boy was found dead in a drain near Koral in Islamabad on Wednesday, according to the police.

The boy had gone missing on February 1. He had left the house saying that there was a function at his school but never came back home, according to his family.

“We don’t suspect anyone but whatever has happened with our boy is unjust and the police should investigate the matter as soon as possible,” his uncle Kabir Khan said.

The police, on the other hand, said that the boy lied about going to a school function. “The school management told us that there was no function that day,” said SP Malik Naeem. “We had registered his missing report and had been looking for him,” he said.

According to the doctors there aren’t any torture marks on the body but we are getting a port-mortem examination conducted, SP Naeem added.

The boy’s family staged a protest at Taramri Chowk on Friday. Residents have demanded that the police increase security so that their children are safe.