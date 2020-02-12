Wednesday, February 12, 2020  | 17 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Bilawal Zardari: PTI should renegotiate the IMF deal

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Online

The Pakistan Peoples Party and every Pakistani demand that the deal between the PTI government and International Monetary Fund should be renegotiated, said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while speaking to the media outside the Parliament on Wednesday.

“Throw the current deal in the thrash and renegotiate it,” said the PPP chief. “We need a deal that is beneficial to Pakistan and its people.”

The PTI government knows that it is ‘na laiq’ [inefficient] and ‘na ehal’ [incapable], he said.

“You are na laiq, na ehal when it comes to politics, you are na laiq, na ehal to run the government, you are na laiq, na ehal when it comes taking care of economy. You are na laiq, na ehal in negotiating deals,” Bilawal remarked.

The government has sold the rights of Pakistanis and taken away our autonomy, he claimed.

