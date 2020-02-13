Thursday, February 13, 2020  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1441
Bilawal given two weeks to reply to NAB questionnaire

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA TV

PPP head Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appeared before NAB on Thursday in the Joint Venture Opal case. This was his third appearance at the bureau’s office.

After being questioned for an hour, he was still unable to satisfy NAB investigators.

Records contradict Bilawal’s old written statement, said NAB. He has been given a questionnaire to submit in two weeks.

Bilawal wasn’t able to satisfy the bureau specifically regarding questions about FBR records.

Speaking to the media outside the NAB office in Rawalpindi, he said he has presented himself to the authorities repeatedly and answered all their questionnaires. “The last time was in May. They didn’t have any issues from May till now. Suddenly the notice was sent on December 20,” he said.

When we announced the march against inflation, rising prices and the PTI-IMF deal, immediately after that a notice was issued, he accused.

More than a year ago the chief justice of Pakistan himself said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is innocent, said the PPP chief. They know I was never involved in any business, he said, and even if I were involved, NAB has no right to investigate a private transaction which doesn’t involve the government’s land or money.

“I wasn’t even a public office holder then. What right does NAB have to summon me when I’ve answered these questions before. I was seven years old when I became a shareholder of this company. I wrongly believed NAB would not make a case against a child,” he said.

He accused the NAB case of being part of a political victimisation and character assassination campaign to degrade democratic leaders has been going for a long while.

Beware the ides of March, Imran Khan, he warned. “We do not accept your PTI-IMF budget.”

Our leader of the House and leader of the opposition are not present in the National Assembly during proceedings regarding national issues, he said, expressing his hope that Shehbaz Sharif returns to the country soon.

“If I’m arrested, which is unconstitutional and illegal, Aseefa will be my voice and the PPP will carry on with the march,” he announced.

