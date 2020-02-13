Bilawal Bhutto is not above the law: Shahzad Akbar

“No one is superior to the law, not even Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar said on Thursday while addressing the media outside Parliament.

He accused Bilawal of misleading people outside the office of the National Accountability Bureau where he gave a press conference earlier in the day. “He lied that he was innocent even though he was summoned by NAB in the JV Opal-225 case,” Akbar said.

Bilawal’s family has been accused of money laundering.

“I will not lie like Bilawal, but according to the investigation conducted in the case, the PPP chairperson bought land in Tando Allah Yar and Karachi’s Clifton,” the PTI leader said. “He has even made a house in Lahore with this illegal money,” he said.

All this was done during the presidential tenure of Asif Ali Zardari, Akbar said.

He emphasised that the law is equal for everyone and Bilawal hasn’t been proved innocent yet so the law will equally be applicable on him as well. “The chief justice hasn’t declared Bilawal innocent yet,” Akbar said.

About the removal of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s name from the Exit Control List, Akbar cleared up that the chief minister’s name was only removed because it created hindrances for him to perform his duties as chief minister.

“The Supreme Court’s verdict says if the investigations found Shah guilty, his name could be added back to the list,” he said.

Akbar added that if Bilawal is not guilty he should let NAB investigate him.

The PPP chairperson appeared before the NAB today for the third time in the Joint Venture Opal case. He has been given a questionnaire to submit in two weeks.