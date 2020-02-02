Bannu SHO killed during raid on drug dealers’ den

An SHO and two suspects were killed during an exchange of fire on Saturday after the Bannu police raided a base of drug dealers in the district’s Chai Bazaar.

“When we entered the bazaar, the drug dealers opened fire at us,” said the Bannu DPO Yasir Afridi. This led to a clash between both groups during which SHO Abdul Hameed got shot and was severely injured, he added.

SHO Hameed was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Two suspected drug dealers were also killed during the encounter. One of their accomplices has been arrested by the police.

“We are conducting search operations throughout the district and will soon arrest other drug dealers as well,” said DPO Afridi.

SHO Hameed’s funeral prayers were offered in the Police Lines after which his body was sent to his hometown Lakki Marwat.