Bannu man admits to killing his 11-year-old son: police

A Bannu man has admitted to killing his 11-year-old son but has not revealed why he did it. The Cantt police have arrested him.

The man, identified as Kamran, threatened his wife to stay silent about the murder. He then buried the body.

The murder took place at their house on Jaman Road on February 21.

The Cantt police have exhumed the boy’s body on the request of the mother and collected tissue samples. His body has also been sent for a post-mortem examination, after which it will be handed over to the family.

The police arrested Kamran three days after the boy disappeared on the suspicion that he had something to do with the disappearance. He admitted to the murder in police custody.

The mother told the police that Kamran called the boy to his room on February 21. He went and I was changing my other son’s clothes and putting him to bed, she said. Kamran then shot the boy and killed him, she told the police.

The victim’s mother says she, her children and the rest of her family are in danger.