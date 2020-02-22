Artist Shehzil Malik accuses fashion brand Gul Ahmed of plagiarism

Fashion brand Gul Ahmed was in news Saturday morning for all the wrong reasons. Artist Shehzil Malik has accused the brand of plagiarising her artwork in its latest summer collection.

The Lahore-based illustrator is famous for producing art on social issues. Malik uploaded screenshots of two posts put up on Gul Ahmed’s Instagram handle and called the brand out for “stealing her artwork”. The designs were part of the brand’s new summer collection.

Photo: Shehzil Malik/Facebook

“One is literally my display picture on their kurta, the other is my ‘Brown is Beautiful’ artwork,” she wrote in her post on Facebook. Malik said that she was at a loss and questioned if the brand’s designs team was not aware that they were “stealing from a local artist”.

The artist also put up pictures of her artwork that was plagiarised along with the designs by the brand on Instagram as proof. Malik’s fans were enraged and suggested that she should sue the company.

Photo: Shehzil Malik/Instagram

Photo: Shehzil Malik/Instagram

Photo: Shehzil Malik/Instagram

“Thanks for the support guys, pretty overwhelmed,” the artist said in return of the support she received. Malik also blamed the brand for deleting the comments of the people speaking in her favour. “They haven’t contacted me which proves they’re pretty immature,” she added.

SAMAA Digital tried contacting Gul Ahmed, but the brands design team declined to comment. It, however, posted on an apology through its Facebook handle later in the day.

“GulAhmed has become aware that an illustration by Shehzil Malik was used as part of our collection,” the post said.

It also said that the designer of the collection has admitted his honest error and the company is taking necessary disciplinary action.

“Gul Ahmed greatly respects intellectual property rights. We have immediately removed the design from our collection and are attempting to contact the designer,” the post added.

Photo: Gul Ahmed/Facebook

Malik has previously worked with fashion brands such as Generation as well. Her art advocates for rights of women.