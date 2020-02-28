Army of Chinese ducks to combat Pakistan’s locust problem

An army of Chinese ducks is going to help Pakistan with its locust problem.

Locusts have been attacking crops in Pakistan, causing huge financial losses. The government has tried sprays and pesticides but the locusts are still attacking the crops.

China has decided to lend a helping hand by sending over 100,000 ducks to fight the problem.

Twenty years ago, it used the same method to control a locust attack in its northwestern Xinjiang territory. Using ducks to control the locust population is more cost-effective and environmentally friendly than using pesticides or sprays.

According to Chinese researchers, ducks eat 200 locusts a day. In comparison, chickens eat just 70.