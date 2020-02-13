Thursday, February 13, 2020  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1441
APS martyrs’ families file petition against Ehsanullah Ehsan’s alleged escape

Posted: Feb 13, 2020
Posted: Feb 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
The families of the Army Public School martyrs have filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the alleged escape of Ehsanullah Ehsan, the former spokesperson for the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

The petition says that the news of Ehsan’s escape is tragic. Ehsan had claimed the responsibility for the APS attack in 2014 in which militants stormed the school and martyred 144 people, the majority of them schoolchildren.

The people responsible should be issued notices and an explanation should be sought, said the families. Ehsan had surrendered in 2017.

Reports of his escape emerged after Ehsan released an audio message saying that he has escaped detention. A senior security source told AFP that Ehsan was “one of our major assets in identifying and later tracking down militants”.

Ehsan has been linked to other attacks too, such as the bombing at a park in Lahore during Easter 2016, and the targeting of education activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

