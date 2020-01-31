‘Appeasing an extremist minority is the worst state can do’

For years, Pakistan has been trying to design a national narrative. A narrative that would improve the country’s image in the world. A narrative that can erase all the mistakes it made in the past.

The world powers, especially the US, saw Pakistan with suspicion. The country was accused of helping the militants group that it is supposed to fight. The FATF had put Pakistan on its grey-list a few years ago and the country is struggling to get out of it.

Former Pakistani Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar, renowned academic Pervez Hoodbhoy and one of the country’s most prominent diplomats Najammuddin Sheikh gathered on a single platform at Adab Festival 2020 to highlight the problems in Pakistan’s narrative.

Ms Rabbani believes that the state needs to counter the extremist minority that has hurt Pakistan both domestically and internationally.

“I genuinely believe that trying to appease an extremist minority is the worst thing that the state can do,” Khar said at Karachi Adab festival on Friday.

Najamuddin Sheikh said that the region is known as the homeland of terrorist organizations. “At least 20 of over 70 terrorist organizations are operating from the Af-Pak (Afghanistan-Pakistan) region,” the diplomat said while quoting a report.

“You will continue to stay on grey-list and not be blacklisted,” Sheikh said.

The diplomat believes that Pakistan needs to go back to what its founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah wanted it to be.

“Quaid was very clear that the religion will have nothing to do with the state. Everyone will have equal rights” he said.

Khar, who was Pakistan’s youngest foreign minister in the government of the Pakistan People’s Party, said that she has been hearing about how important is Pakistan’s geostrategic location.

She said that Pakistan didn’t use its geostrategic location intelligently. “Look at our trade with Afghanistan. It has dwindled from the high of 5 billion dollars. The five billion dollars could reach 25 billion dollars if we played our cards right. India is off course a no go area. It is unpatriotic to even think about it.”

Pervez Hoodbhoy, the renowned academic and an activist, said that the country needs to be honest with themselves first to rectify the mistakes that it made in the past.

“We have not been honest with ourselves in the last 73 years and we are not being honest now,” he said, adding that we are not even allowed to mention Bangladesh in our narrative.

“I want to address it [Bangladesh] because that is not allowed in our own official narrative. All we hear that it was conspiracy,” Hoodbhoy said. “There couldn’t be a bigger nonsense than that.”

“We mistreated the Bengalis, we thought of them as lesser people, we exploited them and then we massacred them,” he said.

The academic said that we would not have the separatist movement in Balochistan if Muslims could live with peace together. He added that mentioning Balochistan in our narrative is not allowed.

He holds the establishment responsible for the problems with the Pakistan’s narrative.

“This establishment is terrified… terrified that there is more than one kind of Muslim in Pakistan. This establishment cannot live with diversity,” he said.

He, however, clarified that he has nothing against the establishment and also has admiration for some of the country “fauji” heroes.

He said that Pakistan’s narrative should be that nobody should be above the law and everyone should have equal rights in the country.

The only thing is we request that simply do what you are paid to do. We pay you to defend our borders. Do that and we are happy with you.

National narrative should be no one should be above the law, that every citizen of Pakistan should be equal, have equal rights.